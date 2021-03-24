89 more policemen test positive for corona in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 89 policemen in Sindh province have tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 10 days over the last week, PPI learnt Wednesday.

According to a Sindh police report, a total of 6,339 police officers and personnel have so far been tested positive for the coronavirus across Sindh province since the outbreak of the deadly disease.

The report further said that 24 policemen had died of Covid far.

The number of the virus patients under treatment is 80 while 6339 police officers and personnel have recovered to date.

The report said that the policemen hit by the cornonavirus are being fully look after and steps on daily basis are being taken for them.