Pakistan
89 more policemen test positive for corona in Sindh
- The report said that 24 policemen had died of Covid far.
24 Mar 2021
KARACHI: As many as 89 policemen in Sindh province have tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 10 days over the last week, PPI learnt Wednesday.
According to a Sindh police report, a total of 6,339 police officers and personnel have so far been tested positive for the coronavirus across Sindh province since the outbreak of the deadly disease.
The report further said that 24 policemen had died of Covid far.
The number of the virus patients under treatment is 80 while 6339 police officers and personnel have recovered to date.
The report said that the policemen hit by the cornonavirus are being fully look after and steps on daily basis are being taken for them.
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
89 more policemen test positive for corona in Sindh
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Read more stories
Comments