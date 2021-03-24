Markets
Credit Suisse to exit domestic Austrian wealth management
- The transition is expected to begin in the second quarter, the Swiss bank said.
24 Mar 2021
ZURICH: Credit Suisse is exiting its domestic wealth management business in Austria and referring a portion of its wealthy clients to Liechtensteinische Landesbank while others will be served abroad, it said on Wednesday.
"Following a thorough analysis of its wealth management operations in Austria, Credit Suisse has decided to serve Austria-booked (ultra high net worth) clients from Luxembourg going forward and is referring its local (high net worth) clients to Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG," it said in a statement.
The transition is expected to begin in the second quarter, the Swiss bank said.
