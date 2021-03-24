ANL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
ASC 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.99%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 91.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 124.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.94%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.02%)
FFL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
PAEL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.66%)
PRL 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 145.72 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.19%)
UNITY 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,895 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (0.07%)
BR30 25,460 Increased By ▲ 103.2 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,413 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,728 Decreased By ▼ -21.95 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Credit Suisse to exit domestic Austrian wealth management

  • The transition is expected to begin in the second quarter, the Swiss bank said.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

ZURICH: Credit Suisse is exiting its domestic wealth management business in Austria and referring a portion of its wealthy clients to Liechtensteinische Landesbank while others will be served abroad, it said on Wednesday.

"Following a thorough analysis of its wealth management operations in Austria, Credit Suisse has decided to serve Austria-booked (ultra high net worth) clients from Luxembourg going forward and is referring its local (high net worth) clients to Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG," it said in a statement.

The transition is expected to begin in the second quarter, the Swiss bank said.

