Thai central bank keeps key rate at record low, cuts 2021 GDP outlook
- The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50% for a seventh straight meeting.
24 Mar 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected, but slightly lowered its 2021 GDP growth forecast after a second wave of coronavirus infections hit economic activity.
The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50% for a seventh straight meeting.
All 14 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to remain on hold after three rate cuts last year.
The BOT now expects the economy to expand 3.0% this year, down from a previous forecast for 3.2%.
