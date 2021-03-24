ANL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
UK inflation rate unexpectedly drops in February

  • Wednesday's data from the Office for National Statistics showed that producer prices - which tend to feed through into consumer prices later - were 2.6% higher than the year before in February.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

LONDON: British consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell to 0.4% in February from 0.7% in January, reflecting unusual patterns of clothing discounts, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of England and other economists expect inflation to rise sharply back towards the BoE's 2% target in the first half of this year, reflecting a rise in oil prices, increases in regulated household energy prices and other one-off effects.

Wednesday's data from the Office for National Statistics showed that producer prices - which tend to feed through into consumer prices later - were 2.6% higher than the year before in February.

Core consumer price inflation - which excludes more volatile food and energy prices - dropped to 0.9% from 1.4%.

Bank of England National Statistics UK inflation inflation data British consumer price inflation

