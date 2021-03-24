Markets
Australia shares set to open flat tracking choppy Wall Street
- The benchmark fell 0.1% on Tuesday.
24 Mar 2021
Australian shares are likely to open flat on Wednesday, tracking a choppy Wall Street on concerns about the cost of US infrastructure spending and related potential tax hikes, while robust iron ore prices will likely benefit heavyweight miners.
The local share price index futures fell 0.03%, a 30.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark fell 0.1% on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.
Educational institutes in COVID hotspot areas to remain closed till April 11, says Shafqat
Australia shares set to open flat tracking choppy Wall Street
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time
Read more stories
Comments