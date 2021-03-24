Australia shares set to open flat tracking choppy Wall Street

Australian shares are likely to open flat on Wednesday, tracking a choppy Wall Street on concerns about the cost of US infrastructure spending and related potential tax hikes, while robust iron ore prices will likely benefit heavyweight miners.

The local share price index futures fell 0.03%, a 30.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 0.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.