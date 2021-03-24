ANL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
ASC 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.92%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.28%)
AVN 91.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
DGKC 124.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.17%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.68%)
TRG 146.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.49%)
UNITY 29.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (0.05%)
BR30 25,459 Increased By ▲ 102.19 (0.4%)
KSE100 45,415 Increased By ▲ 7.32 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,726 Decreased By ▼ -24.04 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
US officials in Mexico tell migrants border is 'closed'

  • Data from US Customs and Border Protection indicates that 100,000 people were caught trying to illegally enter the country in February alone.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

MEXICO CITY: Roberta Jacobson, the US coordinator for the southern border, had a message Tuesday for undocumented migrants heading across Mexico to the United States: please don't come.

"Do not come to the border. The border is closed," she said in an audio message issued by the US Embassy in Mexico City.

"People who intend to travel to the United States in an irregular fashion run the risk of becoming victims of crime and human smugglers," Jacobson said.

The audio message was released after Jacobson and Juan Gonzalez, in charge of Latin American affairs at the National Security Council, held a meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

It comes as migrants, many from Central America fleeing economic crisis, crime and environmental devastation, are traveling through Mexico in growing numbers seeking to enter the United States.

In the message Jacobson warned that migrants who reach Mexico's northern border endure "a dangerous trip," and that the coyotes -- human smugglers -- whom they pay for help "are dangerous people."

Furthermore, "in this moment of global pandemic, traveling and living in large groups or camps increases the risk of contracting and transmitting Covid-19... stay safe and await more information on the asylum process," Jacobson said.

Data from US Customs and Border Protection indicates that 100,000 people were caught trying to illegally enter the country in February alone.

The growing crisis has even prompted President Joe Biden to tell the potential migrants: "Don't come over ... Don't leave your town or city or community."

Mexico has increased patrols on its southern border with Guatemala to stop undocumented Central Americans heading to the United States.

Since January it has identified 4,180 undocumented minors from Central American hoping to cross into the United States.

