ANL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.98%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
DGKC 125.56 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.67%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.88%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.1%)
TRG 145.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.11%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 12.59 (0.26%)
BR30 25,510 Increased By ▲ 153.84 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 60.36 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,757 Increased By ▲ 7.5 (0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Demand for face masks rise amid third COVID-19 wave

  • In a tweet, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that during the meeting today, NCOC decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to a sharp increase in coronavirus positivity.
Ali Ahmed 24 Mar 2021

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases due to the third wave of COVID-19, the demand for face masks has increased in various cities of Punjab.

As per media reports, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) has ordered strict enforcement of Corona SOPs across the country and made it mandatory to wear masks as a precaution.

In a tweet, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that during the meeting today, NCOC decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to a sharp increase in coronavirus positivity.

He said the NCOC has directed the provincial and Islamabad administration to tighten the implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and crack down on violations that are taking place.

Due to the increase in demand for masks, the number of workers making masks in small factories in Faisalabad has started increasing while the prices of raw materials used in the manufacture of masks have also gone up.

It may be recalled that due to the third wave of a global pandemic, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has been steadily increasing and more than 3300 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan NCOC Asad Umar COVID19 facemasks

Demand for face masks rise amid third COVID-19 wave

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters