ANL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.98%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
DGKC 125.56 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.67%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.88%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.1%)
TRG 145.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.11%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 12.59 (0.26%)
BR30 25,510 Increased By ▲ 153.84 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,473 Increased By ▲ 65.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,760 Increased By ▲ 10.33 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Canada to unveil first budget in two years

  The pandemic caused a 5.4 percent drop in GDP in 2020, the worst result in at least 60 years, according to the IMF report.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

OTTAWA: Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said that she would present the government's federal budget on April 19, the first in two years, with talk of early elections in the next months.

Freeland made the announcement before the House of Commons.

"Canada entered this global pandemic in a strong fiscal position which allowed our government to provide unprecedented support to Canadians," she said.

"We will continue to do whatever it takes to support Canadians and Canadian businesses."

The last budget presented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration was in March 2019. The government said it did not present the 2020 budget due to the uncertainties of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the 2019 budget the government projected a deficit of Can$19.8 billion for 2019-2020. But since then it has taken steps to tackle the pandemic that have increased the estimated budget deficit Can$382 billion for the current fiscal year, according to an update issued in November.

Canada is enduring its worst economic crisis since the World War II due to the effects of the pandemic.

Last week the International Monetary Fund suggested that the Canadian government should be clearer in communicating its budget goals to give assurances that it is capable of handling the debt load.

Canada is expected to grow 4.4 percent in 2021 if the pandemic is brought under control.

The pandemic caused a 5.4 percent drop in GDP in 2020, the worst result in at least 60 years, according to the IMF report.

A rejection of the budget by the deputies, in a vote of confidence, would trigger early legislative elections.

The Trudeau government, in the minority since the October 2019 election, needs the support of at least one opposition party.

Many analysts believe that Trudeau might be tempted to call for an early election in the spring, in the hope of regaining a majority.

