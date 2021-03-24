PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) chairman to appear before it on March 25th.

According to an official letter, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, the NAB has asked the PSMA Chairman, Sikandar Khan, to appear before it in person along with the record of the government subsidy to sugar mills during the tenures of last Pakistan Muslim League government and the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The letter said that the NAB had asked him to provide details of the subsidy granted on sugar between 2017 and 2019, as well as details of sugar production and its cost during the period of three years. Moreover, the relevant records of in-house meetings of the sugar mill owners and the report which recommended the federal government to grant subsidy during the three-year period have also been sought by the NAB investigators.

