Pakistan

Public places: Police ensuring SOPs implementation: CCPO

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that the city police in collaboration with the district government and other allied departments ensuring implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in markets, trade centres and other public places to save citizens from this deadly virus.

He said the Lahore police, being the frontline soldier against Covid-19, had rendered exemplary services to protect the lives and properties of the citizens during previous waves of the pandemic while enforcing the heath guidelines.

He stated this while presiding over a high-level meeting of the senior police officers at his office to review the strategy to implement the government’s directions as well as overall law and order situation in the city and the performance of different wings of the Lahore police to control crimes.

Lahore DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore and all the SSPs and divisional SPs attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCPO stressed upon the need to use face masks and sanitizers by the force in police stations, especially during field duties and at pickets. The meeting also reviewed the pace of progress in the crackdown against land grabbers, motorcycle theft cases, drug peddlers, gamblers and goons.

The CCPO directed the senior police officers to adopt a joint operational strategy against criminals to control incidents of motorcycles theft and robberies by targeted effective patrolling at hotspots. He further directed to continue crackdown against kite manufacturers, sellers and flyers with effective monitoring, using drones, monitoring social media pages as well as making people aware through campaigns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

