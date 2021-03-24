Pakistan advocates co-existence instead of geo-political rivalries: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan was committed to pursuing policies that promote peace and stability, development partnerships, and connectivity.

“Rather than partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries, Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation,” the Foreign Minister said in his message on Pakistan Day.

The Foreign Minister said, “While fully resolved to protect our vital national security interests, our emphasis is shifting from geo-strategic to geo-economics.”

He termed March 23 an important landmark in the history of nation to commemorate the valiant struggle of forefathers for a separate homeland.

The struggle began with the historic Pakistan Resolution of 1940, and culminated in the attainment of freedom seven years later, he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan Resolution truly reflected the deep national and historical aspirations and desires.

“On this Day, we pay rich tribute to the Father of the Nation and all leaders, elders, martyrs and heroes who rendered great sacrifices for the realization of our dream,” he said.

Qureshi said the Day provided the nation an opportunity every year to renew commitment to making the country a true welfare, progressive and prosperous state.

He said that Pakistani leadership’s vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’ was focused around economic security for the well-being and welfare of people.

He also expressed solidarity and support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

He mentioned that while the COVID-19 pandemic had presented unprecedented challenges to the world, it also offered new opportunities for international solidarity and cooperation.

“Pakistan continues to underscore the need for greater global collaboration to decisively defeat this menace,” he said.

He said nations have to go through difficult times, but only with unity they sail through. We, Pakistanis, have exhibited tremendous responsibility in fighting the pandemic, he added.

The Foreign Minister stressed that as the virus continues to threaten lives, the country could not afford to overlook the importance of preventive measures.

He prayed to Allah Almighth to keep Pakistan and the mankind safe.