Rangers personnel injured in Khairpur cracker attack

ANL
31.90
Decreased By
▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC
15.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL
25.23
Increased By
▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN
92.20
Increased By
▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP
8.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO
11.07
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC
123.50
Decreased By
▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL
51.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL
23.11
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL
27.20
Increased By
▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL
15.78
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL
11.48
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC
85.00
Increased By
▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL
6.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL
22.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO
42.29
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL
4.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM
15.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF
45.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL
32.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL
10.82
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER
9.43
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL
92.54
Increased By
▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL
26.50
Increased By
▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC
8.50
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK
1.19
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
41.65
Increased By
▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG
144.00
Increased By
▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY
29.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL
1.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
Comments are closed on this story.