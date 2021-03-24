ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Pakistan

Pakistan Day: Governor confers civil awards on different personalities

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar conferred civil awards to different personalities at a ceremony held here at the Governor’s House on Tuesday.

The Governor conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Syed Naeem Bokhari, Lt-Col Farooq Shahbaz, late Abdul Qadir and Ahmad Irfan Aslam. Nasir Majeed Mirza from the education sector could not receive his award owing to coronavirus infection.

Cricketer late Abdul Qadir was conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz posthumously that was received by his widow. Sitara-e-Imtiaz conferred on Ahmad Irfan Aslam, a jurist, while Krishna G. Krishna Bheel, a cultural activist, was posthumously awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence that was received by his brother.

Those who were conferred the Presidential Award For Excellence included Muhammad Bakir Naqash for painting art, Muhammad Shafeeq for art and calligraphy, renowned Qawal Santo Qawal, story and drama writer Mirza Athar Baig, Dr Mohammad Aslam Ansari for outstanding performance in the field of literature, Kabaddi Player Mohammad Irfan and athlete Haider Ali.

The Governor conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz to vice-chancellor Agriculture University Multan Dr Asif Ali, Research essayist Dr Faisal Shahzad, GC University vice-chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Ali Zaidi, Blind Prof Muhammad Ilyas Ayub for outstanding performance in the field of education, Mumtaz Ahmad Khan in the field of health and IB Assistant Director Javed Iqbal for exceptional counter terrorism measures and CTD Inspector Zahid Latif.

Moreover, talking to media after inaugurating the first project of restoration of filtration plants under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority at Mahmoodpura, here today, the Governor said that differences in PDM will be beneficial for the government.

“Asif Zardari is an intelligent politician, understands that in case of resignations from the assemblies, the Sindh government will also end,” he said, adding: “I have been saying for months that all 11 parties in the PDM have their own narratives and ideologies that are conflicting as well.”

He was of the view that the opposition parties are only safeguarding personal and political interests and they have no concern for the nation, this also proves that there is no unity and consensus among the PDM parties on any issue.

Replying to a question, he said that the opposition should accept the mandate of the government and let PTI complete its five years’ term.

He said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has become fully operational and so far we have started projects worth over Rs 4 billion while more than 146 filtration plants are being set up in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

