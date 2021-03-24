ANL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.07%)
ASC 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.86%)
AVN 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
DGKC 125.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.98%)
EPCL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.29%)
FCCL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
HASCOL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
HUBC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.88%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TRG 145.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.25%)
UNITY 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,903 Increased By ▲ 12.12 (0.25%)
BR30 25,503 Increased By ▲ 146.5 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,466 Increased By ▲ 58.75 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,768 Increased By ▲ 18.33 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ord 2020 expires

Zahid Baig Updated 24 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 promulgated by the Punjab government on September 24, 2020, to protect the rights of sugarcane growers, has expired on Tuesday, as it could not be converted into a law by the Punjab Assembly.

Sources told Business Recorder that the ordinance was first promulgated on September 24, 2020, for a period of three months, which was later extended for another three months so as in the meanwhile it can be debated by the legislators and approved as an act. Under the Constitution of Pakistan, the ordinances can be extended only for once.

Under the ordinance, delay in payment of dues to sugarcane farmers or any illegal deduction was made punishable awarding imprisonment for three years and a fine of Rs 5 million. The ordinance has made major changes in the Punjab Sugar Factories Act, 1950, which according to some growers’ organization was toothless and ineffective.

Sugar mills were required to issue a formal receipt for receipt of sugarcane. Sugarcane dues had to be credited to the farmer’s account. While sugar mill agents were also asked to issue formal receipts on sugarcane as issuing informal receipts to farmers was also made a crime.

The ordinance states that the cane commissioner has been given the power to determine and collect the dues of the farmers. The dues can be recovered through the Land Revenue Act. If the dues of the farmers are not paid, the mill owner can be arrested and the mill can be forfeited. The deputy commissioners will be bound to carry out arrest and bail orders.

According to the amended ordinance, the delayed start of sugarcane crushing was made punishable by three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 million.

Under the Sugar Factories Act, the offense has been made non-bailable and inviolable police and the cases have been transferred from Magistrate First Class to Section 30 Magistrate.

Under the previous law, the offenses were bailable and non-cognizable, which meant that FIR could not be registered against the sugar mills for various offences and permission of the concerned Magistrate was required to institute criminal proceedings even for such grave offences as massive deductions from the weight of sugarcane or non-payment of sugarcane dues.

Taking advantage of the strict law, the Cane Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner took effective action for recovery of the cane growers’ dues.

Cane Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo while talking to Business Recorder said that despite lapse of this ordinance, steps taken by his office against the mills on any illegality under the tenure of this ordinance would be dealt under the same law.

He added that proceedings on FIRs or any other wrong doings would continue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab assembly Punjab government sugarcane sugar factories Muhammad Zaman Wattoo

Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ord 2020 expires

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.