World
Netherlands extends lockdown due to rising COVID-19 infections
24 Mar 2021
AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government with extend coronavirus lockdown measures by three weeks until April 20 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
Rutte, speaking in a live press conference, also said that a recommendation that people not travel abroad was being extended until May 15.
Comments