ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder
Mar 24, 2021
World

Modi extends Pakistan Day message to PM Imran, extending a desire for 'cordial relations'

  • In a message comemorating Pakistan Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his counterpart Prime Minister Imran Khan that his country desires mutually cordial relations.
  • Prime Minister Modi stated in his letter that "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan", adding that "For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."
BR Web Desk 23 Mar 2021

In a message comemorating Pakistan Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his counterpart Prime Minister Imran Khan that his country desires mutually cordial relations.

The message, dated on the 22nd of March, was conveyed to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, through the Foreign Office, in which Modi extended his greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Prime Minister Modi stated in his letter that "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan", adding that "For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."

The Indian premier also conveyed wishes to Prime Minister Khan and the Pakistani people on dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a "difficult time for humanity".

The development comes within a matter of days after Prime Minister Imran stated that India would have to make the first move to normalise its turbulent ties with Pakistan, mentioning on the inaugural session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue that "We are trying, but India would have to take the first step and unless it does that we cannot move ahead".

While the two countries have held perpetually tense relations, both nations surprisingly announced the resumption of ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) after a ‘hotline contact’ between the directors general of military operations of the two countries.

Many believe that agreement was made possible through a backchannel by the United Arab Emirates, although Pakistani officials strongly deny it.

Narendra Modi India Pakistan peace talks ceasefire Imran Khan pakistan india relations

