Modi extends Pakistan Day message to PM Imran, extending a desire for 'cordial relations'

In a message comemorating Pakistan Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his counterpart Prime Minister Imran Khan that his country desires mutually cordial relations.

The message, dated on the 22nd of March, was conveyed to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, through the Foreign Office, in which Modi extended his greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Prime Minister Modi stated in his letter that "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan", adding that "For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."

The Indian premier also conveyed wishes to Prime Minister Khan and the Pakistani people on dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a "difficult time for humanity".

The development comes within a matter of days after Prime Minister Imran stated that India would have to make the first move to normalise its turbulent ties with Pakistan, mentioning on the inaugural session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue that "We are trying, but India would have to take the first step and unless it does that we cannot move ahead".

While the two countries have held perpetually tense relations, both nations surprisingly announced the resumption of ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) after a ‘hotline contact’ between the directors general of military operations of the two countries.

Many believe that agreement was made possible through a backchannel by the United Arab Emirates, although Pakistani officials strongly deny it.