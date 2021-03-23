Governor Balochistan confers civil awards

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday conferred national awards (civil), on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi, on several people at a ceremony held here at the Governor House in connection with the Pakistan Day.

Those who were conferred on civil awards including Daryan Khan, Muhammad Yousuf Gachki, Habib Panizai, Farooq Eghour, Professor Dr. Sherin Khan, Ghazala, Suleman Khan Mehtherzai, professor Sahibzada, Hameedullah, Muhammad Rafiq Shad on performing best in different fields.

Excellence awards were given to Munir Ahmad Badeni, Zafar Ali Zafar, Prof. Zainab Sana, Muhammad Naeem Azad, Prof. Dr. Naseebullah Simab, Prof. Sial Kakar, Dr. Abdul Rehman Brahui, Ishaq Suaz, Dr. Liaqat Sanni, Prof. Dr. Khaliq, Dr. Firdous Anwar, Muhammad Ali Ikhtiar, Panah Baloch, Mumtaz Yusuf, Asif Jahangir, Habib-ur-Rehman Panezai, Amanullah Nasir, Arif Zia, Dr. Alam Ajeeb, AD, Baloch, Prof. Dr. Sultan Altaf Ali, Mohsin Shakeel and Dr. Munir Raisani.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, provincial ministers, opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate and other senior officials attended the ceremony.