ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Resolution stands as significant milestone in history: Farooq Haider

  • He said Pakistan came into existence due to the democratic struggle and untiring efforts of father of the nation - Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.
APP 23 Mar 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that unanimously passed historic Pakistan Resolution for the emergence of separate homeland of Muslims of the Sub continent, stands as a milestone in our national history as it demonstrates the determination of Muslims under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam for creation of Pakistan.

Talking to media at the sideline of the national flag-hoisting ceremony held in the state metropolis to mark Pakistan Day celebrations in Azad Jammu Kashmir, he said Pakistan came into existence due to the democratic struggle and untiring efforts of father of the nation - Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

The AJK Prime Minister said that in this context Muslims of the sub continent had rendered enormous sacrifices for the realization of the dream for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent and passed the historical resolution for the creation of Pakistan.

Haider said “Pakistan day is being celebrated today at both sides of the line of control to pay homage to the leaders who had demonstrated resilience and total commitment and waged a struggle for the creation of Pakistan under the solitary dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam”.

Farooq Haider continued that Muslims of the sub continent had offered million of supreme sacrifices of their lives for creation of Pakistan. “Jammu and Kashmir people are also offering the sacrifices of their lives for the achievement of their ultimate goal of liberation of the motherland from Indian shackles since over last seven decades”, the AJK Prime Minister said.

Farooq Haider said “strong and stable Pakistan is the greater guarantee for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and stressed the need to channelize all resources to make Pakistan economically strong to meet the challenges of the time”.

Haider assured Kashmiri people that entire Pakistani nation stand shoulder to shoulder with their just and principles struggle for liberation of motherland from Indian illegal and forced occupation. “ People of Pakistan would continue their full support to their Kashmiri brethren till the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches”, AJK PM added.

Farooq Haider said Kashmiris have been offering unprecedented sacrifices and added a new chapter in the freedom history. He expressed the hope that the day will soon come when the sacrifices of Kashmiri people will bear fruits and will see Pakistan a stronger and fully developed country among the comity of developed and prosperous nations.

Pakistan day was celebrated throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with traditional zeal and fervor. In this connection an impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Prime Minister House in AJK’s capital town where the AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider hoisted the Pakistan flag while a smartly contingent of Police presented a guard of honor to the Prime Minister.

The ceremony was attended by the Cabinet Ministers and high ranking government officials and notables belonging to all walks of life.

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Pakistan Resolution

Pakistan Resolution stands as significant milestone in history: Farooq Haider

Govt has shifted focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, says Qureshi in his Pakistan Day message

Pentagon chief praises Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete data from latest COVID trial: US Agency

China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters