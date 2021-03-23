Pakistan Resolution stands as significant milestone in history: Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that unanimously passed historic Pakistan Resolution for the emergence of separate homeland of Muslims of the Sub continent, stands as a milestone in our national history as it demonstrates the determination of Muslims under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam for creation of Pakistan.

Talking to media at the sideline of the national flag-hoisting ceremony held in the state metropolis to mark Pakistan Day celebrations in Azad Jammu Kashmir, he said Pakistan came into existence due to the democratic struggle and untiring efforts of father of the nation - Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

The AJK Prime Minister said that in this context Muslims of the sub continent had rendered enormous sacrifices for the realization of the dream for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent and passed the historical resolution for the creation of Pakistan.

Haider said “Pakistan day is being celebrated today at both sides of the line of control to pay homage to the leaders who had demonstrated resilience and total commitment and waged a struggle for the creation of Pakistan under the solitary dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam”.

Farooq Haider continued that Muslims of the sub continent had offered million of supreme sacrifices of their lives for creation of Pakistan. “Jammu and Kashmir people are also offering the sacrifices of their lives for the achievement of their ultimate goal of liberation of the motherland from Indian shackles since over last seven decades”, the AJK Prime Minister said.

Farooq Haider said “strong and stable Pakistan is the greater guarantee for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and stressed the need to channelize all resources to make Pakistan economically strong to meet the challenges of the time”.

Haider assured Kashmiri people that entire Pakistani nation stand shoulder to shoulder with their just and principles struggle for liberation of motherland from Indian illegal and forced occupation. “ People of Pakistan would continue their full support to their Kashmiri brethren till the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches”, AJK PM added.

Farooq Haider said Kashmiris have been offering unprecedented sacrifices and added a new chapter in the freedom history. He expressed the hope that the day will soon come when the sacrifices of Kashmiri people will bear fruits and will see Pakistan a stronger and fully developed country among the comity of developed and prosperous nations.

Pakistan day was celebrated throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with traditional zeal and fervor. In this connection an impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Prime Minister House in AJK’s capital town where the AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider hoisted the Pakistan flag while a smartly contingent of Police presented a guard of honor to the Prime Minister.

The ceremony was attended by the Cabinet Ministers and high ranking government officials and notables belonging to all walks of life.