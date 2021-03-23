ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global equities, oil prices slide on concerns over Europe COVID case counts

  • US crude fell 4.04% to $59.07 per barrel and Brent was at $61.77, down 4.41% on the day.
Reuters 23 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Global equity benchmarks and oil prices drifted lower Tuesday while safe haven assets gained as an extended economic lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions on China curbed risk appetite worldwide.

Rising concerns over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic amid slow vaccine rollouts in Europe hit oil and travel companies as investors priced in a longer road to recovery.

Germany extended its lockdown until April 18, while Chancellor Angela Merkel called on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays.

U.S. crude fell 4.04% to $59.07 per barrel and Brent was at $61.77, down 4.41% on the day.

Energy stocks were also under pressure, with Chevron Corp , Occidental Petroleum Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp shedding 1.5% or more, while travel-related stocks fell as much as 4%.

"Global travel is still looking like it could be a while away," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Star Fuels in Dubai, adding that a second-half recovery in oil demand looked doubtful as lockdowns remain the order of the day.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.40% following broad declines in Europe and Asia.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.65 points, or 0.19%, to 32,667.55, the S&P 500 lost 4.32 points, or 0.11%, to 3,936.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.96 points, or 0.01%, to 13,378.50.

Benchmark 10 year Treasury yields gained ahead of Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day that may shed light on the pace of economic rebound from the pandemic.

In remarks prepared for delivery to the hearing on Tuesday morning, Powell said the U.S. economic recovery had progressed "more quickly than generally expected".

The Congressional hearings begin at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).

"The FOMC last week laid out pretty clearly what the Fed's view is with regard to rates ... the next thing that markets will focus on is maybe getting some details from Yellen with regard to further infrastructure investment," said Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy for Asia at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, referring to a statement from the Federal Open Market Committee.

The dollar index rose 0.385%, with the euro down 0.44% to $1.1879.

Adding to market concerns were human rights sanctions on China imposed by the United States, Europe and Britain that prompted retaliatory sanctions from Beijing.

Worries over the pace of the recovery from the pandemic were also heightened after a U.S. health agency said the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine developed with Oxford University may have included outdated information in its data.

Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,733.11 an ounce.

Coronavirus lockdown Oil prices pandemic vaccine Global equities Europe COVID cases

Global equities, oil prices slide on concerns over Europe COVID case counts

Govt has shifted focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, says Qureshi in his Pakistan Day message

Pentagon chief praises Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete data from latest COVID trial: US Agency

China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters