Pakistan back on track to realise Quaid’s ideal: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said with the present government bringing the powerful under rule of law and setting up a welfare state through its programmes of Ehsaas, Panagahs and health cards, Pakistan was back on track to realise the ideal of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“81 years ago today our Quaid gave us the dream for Pakistan as envisioned by the great philosopher and poet Iqbal & based on these Riyasat-i-Madina principles. So far we have been unable to achieve our great potential because we lost sight of our Quaid’s vision,” Imran Khan said in a series of tweets posted on his social media account.

He, however, added,“Today Pakistan is back on track to realise that ideal by bringing the powerful under rule of law & setting up a welfare state with our progs of Ehsaas, Panagahs & health cards."

The prime minister said 15 centuries ago Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) set up the first welfare state in Madina , based on rule of law, meritocracy, compassion & tolerance; and where quest for knowledge was made a sacred duty.

In a couple of decades, the Muslims became the greatest civilisation for next few centuries, he added.

The prime minister, however, remarked that when the Muslims moved away from those guiding principles, their civilisation decayed and declined.