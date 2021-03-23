Pakistan
Holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on March 25
- Notifications have been issued by Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
- On Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that the Pakistan Day parade — held every year on March 23 to mark the day Pakistan Resolution was passed — has been rescheduled.
23 Mar 2021
Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday announced a holiday in twin cities on March 25 (Thursday) on account of the Pakistan Day parade.
A notification has also been issued in this regard stating that Pakistan day parade has been rescheduled on March 25, therefore 25th March is declared as a holiday.
"The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified," it said.
