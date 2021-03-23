Holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on March 25

Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Tuesday announced a holiday in twin cities on March 25 (Thursday) on account of the Pakistan Day parade.

A notification has also been issued in this regard stating that Pakistan day parade has been rescheduled on March 25, therefore 25th March is declared as a holiday.

On Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that the Pakistan Day parade — held every year on March 23 to mark the day Pakistan Resolution was passed — has been rescheduled.

"The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified," it said.