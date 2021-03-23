Govt has shifted focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, says Qureshi in his Pakistan Day message

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government is working for the welfare of the people and has shifted its focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, local media reported on Tuesday.

In his message on Pakistan Day, Qureshi said that Pakistan resolution is a reflection of our national and historical aspirations.

He added the day is a reminder of the sacrifices of our forefathers and leaders and is an important milestone for the nation. "The resolution of 1940 was the historic revolution in the journey of creating a separate homeland and in a short span of seven years it was possible to achieve the goal."

He stated that the entire focus of the present leadership is on the welfare of the people under the vision of “Naya Pakistan” and the PTI government is fully committed to safeguard the national security.

The FM maintained, "Our focus is to take Pakistan on the path of development."

He said the world must take notice of blatant human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly become a challenge for the whole world at this time while it has also provided new opportunities for international solidarity and cooperation.