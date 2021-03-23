Denial Pearl case: Omar Sheikh handed over to Punjab CTD

LAHORE: The Sindh police have handed over Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime accused in American journalist Daniel Pearl’s murder case, to the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) due to security concerns. According to the information received on Monday, the accused is said to have been moved to CTD’s cell in Chung, Lahore.

Sheikh was convicted by an anti-terrorism court in 2002 for the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl following his abduction in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021