Weekly Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall slightly
Updated 23 Mar 2021
DUBLIN: The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits has fallen 1.6% since last week to 449,521, data showed on Monday.
The number of claimants climbed from a low of 278,000 in December to a peak of 481,000 in early February, following the shutting of most of the retail and hospitality sectors.
It has slowly fallen since.
