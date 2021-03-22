Business & Finance
Goldman CEO to junior bankers: we are giving you more resources
- Last week, Reuters reported that a group of junior bankers in Goldman's investment bank told senior management that they were working nearly 100-hours a week and sleeping just 5 hours a night to keep up with record-setting demand from clients.
22 Mar 2021
NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top boss responded to complaints from junior bankers on Monday by saying management will work harder to enforce its "Saturday rule" and that they will shift staff from other divisions to the busiest units of the investment bank.
Last week, Reuters reported that a group of junior bankers in Goldman's investment bank told senior management that they were working nearly 100-hours a week and sleeping just 5 hours a night to keep up with record-setting demand from clients.
Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions
Goldman CEO to junior bankers: we are giving you more resources
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Read more stories
Comments