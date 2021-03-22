ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in upper Sindh, KP, Punjab, GB

  • Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while heavy fall is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period.
PPI 22 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Monday, rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad, north Balochistan and upper Sindh.

Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while heavy fall is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period.

Tuesday

Rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad. Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while heavy fall is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain-thunderstorm occured in Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/central Balochistan, upper Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall(mm): Murree 41, Islamabad (Z/P 32, Saidpur 22, Bokra 16, Airport 09, Golra 08), Kot Addu, Jhang 27, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 19), Toba Tek Singh 16, DG Khan 15, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan 11, Chakwal 09, Faisalabad, Khanpur 08, Hafizabad 07, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Sargodha (PAF06, City 05), Mangla, Sahiwal, Okara 05, Multan (City, Airport 04), Gujrat, Kasur, Jhelum 04, Lahore (City 03, Airport 01), Sialkot (City 03, Airport 02), Bahawalpur (Airport 03, City 02), Bhakkar 02, Narowal, Noorpur Thal, Gujranwala 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 30, Garhi Dupatta 29, Muzaffarabad (Airport 22, City 15), Kotli 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 30, Balakot 26, Dir (Upper 26, Lower 07), Chitral 25, Drosh 21, Kakul, Kalam 19, Mirkhani 18, Pattan 16, Parachinar 12, Saidu Sharif 11, Cherat 04, DI Khan 03, Peshawar, Bannu, Takht Bai 01,Balochistan: Quetta (City 17, Samungli 15), Ziarat 16, Khuzdar 13, Pishin 10, Muslim Bagh 09, Chaman 06, Loralai, Mastung 05, Kalat 02, Dalbandin 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 15, Bunji 05, Skardu 03. Bagrote, Chillas 02, Gupis 01, Sindh: Mohenjodharo 12, Dadu 11, Larkana 03, Padidan 02, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Rohri 01.

Today's recorded lowest minimum Temperatures: Leh -02, Kalam -01.

KP Punjab rain GB thunderstorm upper Sindh

Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in upper Sindh, KP, Punjab, GB

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters