Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in upper Sindh, KP, Punjab, GB

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Monday, rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad, north Balochistan and upper Sindh.

Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while heavy fall is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period.

Tuesday

Rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad. Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while heavy fall is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain-thunderstorm occured in Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/central Balochistan, upper Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall(mm): Murree 41, Islamabad (Z/P 32, Saidpur 22, Bokra 16, Airport 09, Golra 08), Kot Addu, Jhang 27, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 19), Toba Tek Singh 16, DG Khan 15, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan 11, Chakwal 09, Faisalabad, Khanpur 08, Hafizabad 07, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Sargodha (PAF06, City 05), Mangla, Sahiwal, Okara 05, Multan (City, Airport 04), Gujrat, Kasur, Jhelum 04, Lahore (City 03, Airport 01), Sialkot (City 03, Airport 02), Bahawalpur (Airport 03, City 02), Bhakkar 02, Narowal, Noorpur Thal, Gujranwala 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 30, Garhi Dupatta 29, Muzaffarabad (Airport 22, City 15), Kotli 07, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 30, Balakot 26, Dir (Upper 26, Lower 07), Chitral 25, Drosh 21, Kakul, Kalam 19, Mirkhani 18, Pattan 16, Parachinar 12, Saidu Sharif 11, Cherat 04, DI Khan 03, Peshawar, Bannu, Takht Bai 01,Balochistan: Quetta (City 17, Samungli 15), Ziarat 16, Khuzdar 13, Pishin 10, Muslim Bagh 09, Chaman 06, Loralai, Mastung 05, Kalat 02, Dalbandin 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 15, Bunji 05, Skardu 03. Bagrote, Chillas 02, Gupis 01, Sindh: Mohenjodharo 12, Dadu 11, Larkana 03, Padidan 02, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Rohri 01.

Today's recorded lowest minimum Temperatures: Leh -02, Kalam -01.