ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil's 2021, 2022 interest rate outlooks shoot higher after central bank move: survey

  • The central bank's benchmark Selic rate is now expected to end this year at 5.50% and end next year at 6.00%, according to the average forecast of over 100 economists in the bank's weekly 'FOCUS' survey.
  • The central bank's rate-setting committee known as 'Copom' last week hiked the Selic rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%, the first increase in six years.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil's interest rate outlook for this year and next shot up by half a percentage point, a central bank survey of economists published on Monday showed, following last week's historic rate hike to combat rising inflation.

The central bank's benchmark Selic rate is now expected to end this year at 5.50% and end next year at 6.00%, according to the average forecast of over 100 economists in the bank's weekly 'FOCUS' survey.

The central bank's rate-setting committee known as 'Copom' last week hiked the Selic rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%, the first increase in six years. It was more than economists had expected, and the biggest rise since 2010.

The new 'FOCUS' survey forecasts for this year and next are 100 basis points higher than they were only four weeks ago, but do not signal an increase in the terminal interest rate. That remains 6.00%, the average 2023 forecast economists have held for around five months.

The average 2021 inflation forecast rose for an 11th week in a row, to 4.7% from 4.6%, the survey showed, further above the central bank's official goal of 3.75% with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage point on either side.

Annual consumer inflation is currently running at 5.2% and expected to rise to around 7% in the middle of this year before easing back.
A persistently weak exchange rate, strong global commodity prices and growing concerns over the government's fiscal position are all pushing inflation expectations higher.

Brazil's central bank Brazil's economy Brazil's GDP Brazil's interest rate

Brazil's 2021, 2022 interest rate outlooks shoot higher after central bank move: survey

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters