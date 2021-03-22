Bad weather: Pakistan Day parade postponed, will be held on March 25: ISPR

(Karachi) The Pakistan Day parade has been postponed owing to bad weather, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Monday.

As per the military's media wing, the parade will now be held on March 25. It added that the event has been rescheduled due to rain forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Islamabad for the next two days.

Earlier, the ISPR issued corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all participants/guests attending the parade.

It said that wearing of face masks have been made mandatory for all participants attending the Pakistan Day parade while every person coming to attend the event would undergo temperature checks.

In addition, the staff and administration responsible for organising the parade have been asked to ensure the presence of hand sanitizers/masks at all entry gates of the parade.

Besides, the sitting arrangement for guests has been made keeping in view Covid-19 SOPs.