River water talks: Pakistan Indus Water Commission leaves for India

A delegation of Pakistan’s Indus Water Commission has left for India on Monday to attend a two-day meeting of the Permanent Commission on Indus Waters.

As per details, the eight-member delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah will hold talks with India’s Water Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Saxena on March 23 and 24 in New Delhi.

Per the Indus Water Commission, the Pakistani delegation will also raise objections regarding the controversial water projects in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Last time, the two parties held discussion on the matter was in 2018 in Lahore, but under the Indus Water Treaty, water talks must be held every year.

In the previous round, officials from both countries had failed to gain any progress over the river water dispute and had ended in a stalemate.