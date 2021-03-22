Sheikh Rasheed receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday received the first shot of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in Islamabad.

As per details, the minister was administered with Chinese vaccine Sinopharm vaccine.

Speaking to the media, he remarked that the vaccine is completely safe and people are spreading baseless rumours against it. "It is a conspiracy against China."

Last week, President Arif Alvi, his wife Samina Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan got their first COVID-19 jab during the second phase of the vaccination.

As anti-COVID vaccination for elderly people aged above 60 is underway in the country and there is a laid down procedure on getting oneself registered for the jab.

The government has urged elderly people to register themselves for the vaccination process by sending an SMS on 1166 carrying the NIC number.