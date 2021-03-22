UAE approves Remote Work Visa to attract foreigners

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates has approved a new Remote work Visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country.

As per Gulf News, the one-year visa allows foreigners to enter the UAE under self-sponsorship and work in line with terms and conditions issued with the visa. The new scheme aims to boost the competitiveness of the UAE’s tourism sector and support the UAE economy.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Dubai’s ruler also approved a multiple entry tourist visa for all nationalities in a move to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital.

The multiple entry tourist visa is a step that aims to facilitate the process for tourists and visitors. The five-year visa enables tourists to enter multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days.

“We are working with clear objectives to boost our economic status globally and provide the best quality of life to our citizens and residents. Our journey of development endures,” said HH Rashid Al Maktoum in a tweet post.