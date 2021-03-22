Brent oil may stabilize in support zone of $62.71-$63.29

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may stabilize in a support zone of $62.71-$63.29 per barrel and then retest a resistance at $65.15.

A correction from the March 8 high of $71.38 has completed. It is expected to be further reversed.

The completion has been confirmed by the relation between the wave c and the wave a.

A falling channel suggests a further bounce towards $66.30. A break below $62.71 could cause a fall into $61.42-$62.13 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.