ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 122.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.58%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.38%)
HUBC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.69%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.57%)
TRG 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.85%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 38.4 (0.79%)
BR30 25,259 Increased By ▲ 298.59 (1.2%)
KSE100 45,271 Increased By ▲ 370.05 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,677 Increased By ▲ 200.57 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices slide as Turkey upheaval buoys US dollar

  • The metal may retest a support at $1,716 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall into the range of $1,669 to $1,691, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors opted for alternative safe-haven assets such as the US dollar and bonds after Turkey's abrupt decision to replace its central bank head with a critic of high interest rates sparked financial uncertainty.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,741.19 per ounce by 0430 GMT, having dipped as much as 0.7% earlier in the session. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,740.20 per ounce.

"This morning when the Turkish Lira fell out of bid, we might have seen gold benefiting with the dollar and Japanese yen but that's clearly not the case," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"The stronger dollar seems to be the major driver for gold market at the moment with the currency moves ... It appears that US dollar and yen remain the favourite choices."

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish central bank chief with an opponent of tight monetary policy on Saturday, in a shock move that raised concerns about the impact on other financial markets and supported the dollar as a safe-haven currency.

Gold, which is priced in dollar, also lost safe-haven flows to the yen and bonds.

The metal may retest a support at $1,716 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall into the range of $1,669 to $1,691, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve said on Friday it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break on capital requirements due to expire this month.

"The commercial banks will have less tendency to hold or purchase more of US Treasuries so less demand for Treasuries will likely lead to even higher yields on the longer-term curve.that will likely weigh on gold prices even more," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

Elsewhere, palladium was down 0.5% to $2,624.21, silver slipped 1.9% to $25.75 and platinum fell 0.8% to $1,186.75.

Gold Gold Prices Silver Gold prices fall

Gold prices slide as Turkey upheaval buoys US dollar

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters