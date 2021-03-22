ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
DGKC 122.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.58%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.92%)
HASCOL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.19%)
HUBC 84.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.96%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.57%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.21 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.59%)
TRG 142.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.59%)
UNITY 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.86 (0.78%)
BR30 25,248 Increased By ▲ 287.61 (1.15%)
KSE100 45,252 Increased By ▲ 350.75 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,667 Increased By ▲ 190 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China iron ore, coke futures tumble on Tangshan pollution clampdown

  • "The spectre of further restrictions on the real estate market (is) also weighing on sentiment," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

Chinese iron ore and coke futures tumbled on Monday, dragged down by concerns over weak demand for the steelmaking ingredients, as markets eyed the possibility of further production cuts in the top steel-producing city of Tangshan.

China, which accounts for more than half of the world's steel output, has vowed to go after violators of air quality rules in its steel industry, with Tangshan issuing a notice threatening to extend production curbs to combat pollution.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning trade 5.9% lower at 1,004.50 yuan ($154.35) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month April contract dropped 3.4% to $148.90 a tonne.

Dalian coke slumped 6.7% to 2,144 yuan a tonne. Dalian coking coal shed 1.9%.

The clampdown in Tangshan is seen as part of China's move to tighten environmental regulations over the next three years.

"We think the next three years could be marked as 'Supply-side reform 2.0', during which time we should see accelerating policy changes limit production growth in the industry - this time due to tightening environmental regulations," analysts at JP Morgan wrote in a note on March 16.

Supply-side reform was the key theme for the Chinese steel industry in recent years as the government sought to sort out the sector's overcapacity issues amid concerns about financial risks stemming from the sector's high leverage, JP Morgan said.

"The spectre of further restrictions on the real estate market (is) also weighing on sentiment," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

ANZ cited a 7.6% year-on-year growth in property investment in China in January-February, coinciding with "an increased focus on containing asset price bubbles".

Chinese steel futures remained resilient, with construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange up 0.6% and hot-rolled coil up 2%. Stainless steel advanced 1.5%.

China iron ore iron ore steelmaking iron ore futures iron ore prices

China iron ore, coke futures tumble on Tangshan pollution clampdown

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters