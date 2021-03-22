ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.23%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.03%)
AVN 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.47%)
EPCL 51.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.94%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
HASCOL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.94%)
HUBC 84.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.92%)
TRG 142.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.59%)
UNITY 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 41.28 (0.85%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 328.53 (1.32%)
KSE100 45,316 Increased By ▲ 414.44 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,694 Increased By ▲ 217.16 (1.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Mar 22, 2021
Markets

China stocks rise as banks, infrastructure firms lend support

  • Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index rose 2.1%, while the CSI300 infrastructure index added 2.6%.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks climbed on Monday, underpinned by gains in the banking and infrastructure sectors after the country's central bank kept a key lending rate unchanged.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 5,042.82 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,435.41 points.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index rose 2.1%, while the CSI300 infrastructure index added 2.6%.

** "Consumer, health care and new energy stocks had witnessed corrections recently, while financial stocks could provide support for the market, helping foster a slow long-term bull run," said Hu Yunlong, chief investment officer at Beijing Kaixing Asset Management Company.

** "The market is still looking for a direction, which remains unclear for now, as institutional investors continue to adjust their positions," he added.

** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for an 11th straight month at its March fixing on Monday, matching market expectations.

** China's monetary policy needs to focus on supporting economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial risks, the central bank head said.

** Sino-US relations remained a point of focus for investors.

** US President Joe Biden "will be good for the relationship" between China and the United States, even though both sides might have "started a little on frosty side", former US Secretary of Defence William Cohen told a Beijing forum.

** China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 28,939.53 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4% to 11,331.77 points.





