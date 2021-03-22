World
India reports most COVID-19 deaths since early January
- Total deaths have now swelled to 159,967 and infections to 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.
22 Mar 2021
BENGALURU: India reported 212 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the most since early January, while infections jumped by 46,951, the highest since early November.
