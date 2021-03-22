ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.29%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.47%)
EPCL 51.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.03%)
HUBC 84.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.95%)
TRG 142.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.88%)
UNITY 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 43.11 (0.89%)
BR30 25,293 Increased By ▲ 332.87 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,300 Increased By ▲ 398.88 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,686 Increased By ▲ 209.19 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Singapore foreign minister to visit three Southeast Asian countries

  • Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Brunei Darussalam on Monday, after which he will go to Malaysia and Indonesia, the foreign affairs ministry said.

The minister's visit reaffirmed the close and longstanding special relationship between Singapore and Brunei, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement did not specify any other reason for the visits, but last week Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for an end to bloodshed in military-ruled Myanmar and for Southeast Asian leaders to hold a high-level meeting to try to find a way out of the country's escalating crisis.

Balakrishnan is scheduled to arrive in Malaysia on Tuesday for a two-day visit, where he is expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein, Malaysia's foreign ministry said.

"Both foreign ministers will also explore post COVID-19 collaboration, including reciprocal vaccination certification, which will benefit both the nations," it said in a statement.

Balakrishnan is also scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Myanmar, which is a member of ASEAN, has been locked in crisis since the elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 was overthrown by the military, bringing an end to 10 years of tentative democratic reform.

At least 250 people have now been killed since the military coup, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

A meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers on March 2 to discuss the crisis failed to make a breakthrough.

Singapore COVID19 Brunei Darussalam Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan Malaysia's foreign ministry

Singapore foreign minister to visit three Southeast Asian countries

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters