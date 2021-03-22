ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.23%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.03%)
AVN 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
DGKC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.55%)
EPCL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.76%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
HUBC 84.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.45%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.69%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.27 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (4.75%)
TRG 142.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.64%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 41.48 (0.86%)
BR30 25,277 Increased By ▲ 316.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,309 Increased By ▲ 407.35 (0.91%)
KSE30 18,689 Increased By ▲ 212.58 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian coal exports disrupted as deluge shuts rails, slows port

  • Glencore said it has reduced output at some sites as a safety precaution.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

MELBOURNE: Coal deliveries to Australia's Port of Newcastle, the world's biggest coal export port, have been halted because flooding in the Hunter Valley region has shut rail lines, with heavy rains also slowing ship movements at the port.

Heavy rains along Australia's east coast over several days have caused the worst flooding in half a century, with thousands of people being forced to evacuate their homes.

The downpour is expected to continue over the next few days, the weather bureau warned on Monday.

The Australian Rail Track Corp (ARTC), which runs the Hunter Valley Network, said on Monday rail operations were halted because of heavy rainfall, the potential for more severe flooding, strong winds, fallen trees and downed power lines and poles.

"Weather events such as these have the potential of damage to our network and increase risks to all those involved in the transport operations," an ARTC spokesman said.

The rail lines would be reopened only when water levels recede and conditions are safe, he said.

The Port of Newcastle, which last year shipped 158 million tonnes of coal, said bad weather had slowed vessel movements into and out of the port, but operations were continuing.

Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group, which operates one of the coal terminals at the port, confirmed that coal deliveries into the port had been suspended.

The Hunter Valley rail network serves mines run by BHP Group Ltd, Glencore PLC, New Hope Corp Ltd, Whitehaven Coal, and Yancoal Australia Ltd, among others.

Glencore said it has reduced output at some sites as a safety precaution.

Yancoal said it has suspended operations at its Mount Thorley Warkworth and Stratford Duralie mines.

New Hope said it was experiencing only a minor disruption and was still able to get a limited amount of coal to port.

Other miners were not immediately available to comment on the impact on their operations.

Wheat Corn coal Australia's soyabean Port of Newcastle

Australian coal exports disrupted as deluge shuts rails, slows port

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters