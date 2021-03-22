ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.29%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.47%)
EPCL 51.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.03%)
HUBC 84.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.95%)
TRG 142.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.88%)
UNITY 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 43.11 (0.89%)
BR30 25,293 Increased By ▲ 332.87 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,300 Increased By ▲ 398.88 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,686 Increased By ▲ 209.19 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Venezuela military clashes with armed group on Colombia border

  • These guerrilla dissidents have distanced themselves from Colombia's 2016 peace pact, which ended a half-century civil war and saw the FARC disarm the following year.
AFP 22 Mar 2021

BOGOTA: Venezuela's military clashed Sunday with an armed group near the frontier with Colombia, the mayor of a Colombian border town said.

The confrontation, which occurred in the southwestern Venezuelan state of Apure, resulted in several casualties, said the mayor of Arauquita, Etelivar Torres.

"This Sunday we were awakened, we residents of Arauquita, by detonations from the Venezuelan air force" that continued through the afternoon, Torres told local media, adding that the confrontation had resulted in "a significant number of injured and dead."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on his country's public television that the military had clashed with an armed group from Colombia, without giving further details.

But a Venezuelan general living in exile told AFP the military had earlier attacked a camp of dissidents of the former Colombian rebel group FARC.

In February, Colombian President Ivan Duque accused Venezuela of "protecting" remaining guerrillas.

These guerrilla dissidents have distanced themselves from Colombia's 2016 peace pact, which ended a half-century civil war and saw the FARC disarm the following year.

Maduro has said his country would "respond with force" if Colombia's new elite anti-rebel force "dared to violate the sovereignty of Venezuela."

More than nine million people have died, disappeared or been displaced due to fighting against guerrilla forces in Colombia since the 1960s.

Nicolas Maduro FARC Venezuela's military Colombian border

Venezuela military clashes with armed group on Colombia border

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters