ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.54%)
DGKC 122.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.58%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.92%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.38%)
HUBC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.24%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.12 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (6.74%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.69%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.21 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.59%)
TRG 142.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.86 (0.78%)
BR30 25,248 Increased By ▲ 287.61 (1.15%)
KSE100 45,252 Increased By ▲ 350.99 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,666 Increased By ▲ 189.11 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trial to start for second Canadian detained in China

  • "It just confirms that the process is pre-ordained by the Communist Party and this is a political case."
AFP 22 Mar 2021

BEIJING: The trial was set to begin in Beijing on Monday for Michael Kovrig, the Canadian detained more than two years ago in China on espionage charges, with with China-Canada relations in freefall.

The hearing comes days after the closed-door trial of another Canadian man, both detained in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest on a US extradition warrant of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

On Monday police cordoned off an area outside the Beijing court as Canadian diplomats waited outside.

Kovrig, a former diplomat, was detained in 2018 and formally charged last June with spying at the same time as his compatriot, businessman Michael Spavor.

Jim Nickel, the charge d'affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, told reporters that he was still trying to get access to the trial after previous requests were denied.

Canadian diplomats were barred from entering Spavor's trial in the northern city of Dandong on Friday, which lasted less than three hours and ended without any verdict being announced.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted angrily to the closed-door trial, saying the two men's "arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings."

The cases have sent relations between Ottawa and Beijing to their lowest point in decades.

The court dates for the two Canadians come as an extradition hearing for Meng enters its final months.

Meng, whose father is Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, has been fighting extradition to the US on charges that she and the company violated US sanctions on Iran and other laws.

Canada's former ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, told AFP he expected Kovrig's trial to also be short and behind closed doors.

"China does not even try to make this look like a real trial as evidence is not shared with the defense and the judge does not even take the time to review it," he said ahead of the hearing.

"It just confirms that the process is pre-ordained by the Communist Party and this is a political case."

China's judicial system convicts most people who stand trial and the two men face up to life in prison if found guilty of "espionage" and "providing state secrets".

Beijing has insisted the detention of the two Canadians is lawful, while calling Meng's case "a purely political incident".

"The message to the USA is: if you want to help the Canadians, make sure that Meng is returned quickly to China," said Saint-Jacques.

Meng Wanzhou Michael Spavor Huawei executive Canadian man Canadian embassy

Trial to start for second Canadian detained in China

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters