ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.29%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.44%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.47%)
EPCL 51.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.03%)
HUBC 84.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.95%)
TRG 142.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.88%)
UNITY 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 43.11 (0.89%)
BR30 25,293 Increased By ▲ 332.87 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,300 Increased By ▲ 398.88 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,686 Increased By ▲ 209.19 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Amnesty calls on FIFA to press Qatar on worker rights

  • The labour ministry has said the changes will "boost investment in the local economy and drive economic growth".
AFP 22 Mar 2021

DOHA: Amnesty International on Monday called on football's global governing body FIFA to put more pressure on 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to improve conditions for workers in the Gulf country.

Doha has made a series of reforms to its employment regulations since being selected to host next year's tournament, which has required a vast programme of construction dependent on foreign workers.

But the rights group said Qatar was at risk of slipping backwards.

"Qatar has made a number of positive reforms in recent years, partly in response to increased scrutiny after the World Cup contract was awarded," it said in a statement.

"But too often these are not properly implemented and thousands of migrant workers continue to be exploited and abused."

Amnesty said that proposals being debated by Qatar's consultative Shura Council "would undo much of the progress brought about by reforms, including by re-imposing restrictions on the rights of workers to change jobs and leave the country".

However, the proposed changes would require government approval and official sources in Doha have told AFP they will not be accepted.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for fairness in assessing Qatar's rights record.

"Protection of human rights at an international level is a top priority for FIFA," he said during a media briefing Friday following a meeting of the FIFA Council.

"We need to be fair there (in Qatar) and admit a lot of progress has happened... in the conditions of the workers. Of course more can be done everywhere, always -- even in Switzerland."

Amnesty called on Infantino to implement "independent and regular" monitoring of all 2022 sites and projects to detect and prevent rights abuses.

"FIFA has an opportunity to help leave Qatar a better place for migrant workers," it said.

On Saturday, a minimum wage of $275 (230 euros) a month came into force for all workers in Qatar, touted by Doha as a first for the region.

The labour ministry has said the changes will "boost investment in the local economy and drive economic growth".

In October 2019, Qatar announced plans to scrap key aspects of its controversial "kafala" labour rules, including the requirement for some workers to obtain employers' permission to change jobs and exit permits to leave the country.

Rights groups have long said the system fuelled abuses.

World Cup Qatar FIFA Amnesty International 2022 World Cup slipping backwards Gulf country

Amnesty calls on FIFA to press Qatar on worker rights

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters