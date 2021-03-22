Saarc countries laud NAB performance: chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal said the bureau was focal organisation of Pakistan under United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

In a statement, he said NAB was a role model not only for Pakistan but also for entire SAARC countries as NAB had been unanimously elected as Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which was great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.

The performance of NAB has been lauded by SAARC countries including India. Owing to outstanding performance of NAB, reputed national and International organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have also appreciated NAB’s performance. According to a survey of Gillani and Gallup Pakistan 59 people have confidence in NAB.

Pakistan was the only country to whom China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China were now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan economic coordination CPEC projects. NAB was the only anti corruption organization in Pakistan which was playing a vital role in recovering looted money from culprit elements and since its inception have recovered Rs. 714 billion. The recovery made possible to return to hundreds of victims and some government departments/private persons and not single rupees has been received by NAB employees and all recovered amounts deposited in national exchequer considering it as national service. This reflects excellent performance of NAB. NAB was determined to eradicate corruption as corruption was the mother of all evils and a major hurdle in the development of Pakistan.

He said NAB has devised a National Anti Corruption Strategy which has widely been acknowledged as the most effective strategy for eradication of corruption. In order to further improve the quality of investigation, a combined investigation Team (CIT) system has been introduced consisting of one senior, one junior Investigation officer, Additional Director as case officer, legal counsel, financial expert and forensic expert under the supervision of director and director general concerned to benefit from collective wisdom. NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy in which specialized training has started to impart investigation officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crime cases besides establishment of state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi for scrutinizing documents and fingerprints, analysis of digital data etc. The Forensic LAB of NAB not only saves time but also ensures secrecy and quality which is lending quality in conduct of Investigations. NAB has also established Anti Money Laundering Cell in NAB headquarters as well as witness handling cells in all the regions to improve the standard and quality of investigations as per law. NAB has time and again said that it has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group and its affiliation was only with the State of Pakistan. NAB was an apex anti-corruption organization of the country which was mandated with the responsibility of eradication of corruption and to recover money from corrupt elements. It was also being reiterated that NAB will not bow down under any propaganda campaign, criticism whatsoever about its transparent, fair and meritocratic workings as per law and law will take its own course of action.