ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
APCPLA demands ban on export of cotton, yarn

22 Mar 2021

FAISALABAD: Muham-mad Ajmal Kasuri, Vice Chairman, All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) while expressing serious concerns over non-stopping of exports of cotton and cotton yarn by the federal government, demanded immediate ban on export of basic raw materials of textile industry.

He drew the attention of the government to the continuous rise in raw material prices and consequent unbearable rise in production costs, saying that the textile industry, the backbone of the national economy, was currently facing severe difficulties. This is because the rise in raw material prices in the local markets is not going away. On the other hand, despite the protection of the country’s economic interests, exports of cotton and cotton yarn continue.

He further said that Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood had assured the business community several times but the export of cotton and cotton yarn has not been banned so far to save the country’s industries from collapse.

There is a wave of concern in the community and they are unable to understand the reasons why the country’s industries are being put at stake by the constant delay in banning the export of vital raw materials for the textile industry.

He also demanded from the government in the best interest of the country to allow immediate import of cotton yarn from India so that cheap raw material could be made available to the textile industry and timely delivery of export orders to foreign buyers.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cotton cotton crop APCPLA cotton seed Cotton spot Cotton rate

