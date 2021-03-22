APCPLA demands ban on export of cotton, yarn

FAISALABAD: Muham-mad Ajmal Kasuri, Vice Chairman, All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) while expressing serious concerns over non-stopping of exports of cotton and cotton yarn by the federal government, demanded immediate ban on export of basic raw materials of textile industry.

He drew the attention of the government to the continuous rise in raw material prices and consequent unbearable rise in production costs, saying that the textile industry, the backbone of the national economy, was currently facing severe difficulties. This is because the rise in raw material prices in the local markets is not going away. On the other hand, despite the protection of the country’s economic interests, exports of cotton and cotton yarn continue.

He further said that Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood had assured the business community several times but the export of cotton and cotton yarn has not been banned so far to save the country’s industries from collapse.

There is a wave of concern in the community and they are unable to understand the reasons why the country’s industries are being put at stake by the constant delay in banning the export of vital raw materials for the textile industry.

He also demanded from the government in the best interest of the country to allow immediate import of cotton yarn from India so that cheap raw material could be made available to the textile industry and timely delivery of export orders to foreign buyers.—PR

