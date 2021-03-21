ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Rain to continue in KP, Kashmir, GB, Islamabad

  • A strong westerly wave is affecting the western and central/upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday(morning).
APP 21 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab and north Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while isolated heavy fall is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period, MET office reported.

A strong westerly wave is affecting the western and central/upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday(morning).

Rainfall(mm):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 31, Lower 07), Chitral 30, Malam Jabba 27, Kalam 25, Kakul 24, Drosh 23, Balakot 20, Mirkhani 21, Pattan 11, Saidu Sharif 10, DI Khan 06, Cherat 04, Takht Bai 01, Punjab: Islamabad ( Zero point 21, Saidpur14, Bokra 08, Airport 03, Golra 02,), Jhang 20, Attock 11, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 10), Bhakkar 06, Chakwal, Khanewal 05, Faisalabad 04, Kasur 03, Murree, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh 02 , Noorpur Thal, Okara 01, Lahore (City 01, Airport Trace), Balochistan: Ziarat 19, Quetta (City 06, Samungli 01), Loralai 06, Kalat 05, Zhob, Muslim Bagh 04, Mastung, Pishin 03, Sibbi 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad ( Airport 08, City 07), Garhi Dupatta 04 and Rawalakot 01 mm .

