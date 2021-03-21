Modi wishes Imran early recovery

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended “best wishes” to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his early recovery from Covid-19 after he was tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Modi took to the twitter to extend his “best wishes” to Prime Minister Khan for his early recovery from the coronavirus.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from Covid-19,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Earlier through a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan announced: “Prime Minister Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home.”

