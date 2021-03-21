Incidents of snatching witness significant increase in Capital

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of snatching of valuables witnessed a significant increase in the capital city during the last week as armed dacoits struck at 27 localities and snatched cash, gold ornaments, vehicles, mobile phones, and other valuables from citizens worth millions of rupees.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder during the last week, out of 44 cases of various kinds of thefts including robbery, dacoity and snatching, 27 cases were of snatching at gunpoint. At least 13 cases of kidnapping were reported to the city’s various police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole or snatched over 32 vehicles including motor bikes from the heavily-guarded city.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Lohi Bher, Koral, Ramna, Golra, Shehzad Town, and Aabpara police stations.

During the last week, Lohi Bher police station registered two cases each of snatching at gunpoint and robbery as well as seven cases of carjacking.

Arsalan lodged a complaint with the Lohi Bher police station that unidentified robbers snatched cash, and mobile phone worth Rs 72,000 from him at gunpoint.

In another incident, unidentified robbers riding a bike snatched cash Rs 400,000 at gunpoint from Fahad Jamsheed in the jurisdiction of Lohi Bher police station.

Robbers broke into the house of Javed Akhtar in the limits of Lohi Bher police station and looted cash, gold ornament, and other valuables worth Rs 1,500,000.

Another, Sajid Islam registered a complaint with the Lohi Bher police station that unidentified robbers stole cash, and gold ornament worth Rs 1,650,000 from his house.

Auto thieves stole a car (LOB-7496) belonging to Asim Shehzad worth Rs 500,000, lifted a car (AE-486) belonging to Zakir Ullah worth Rs 500,000, stole a bike (AAN-8004) belonging to Hussain Gohar worth Rs 100,000, lifted another bike (CHK-9591) belonging to Wasif Hussain worth Rs 80,000, lifted a bike (RIQ-3477) belonging to Abdul Basit worth Rs 50,000, stole a bike (BCP-699) belonging to Muhammad Tariq worth Rs 100,000, and stole a bike (BFQ-134) belonging to Muhammad Usman worth Rs 100,000 from the limits of Lohi Bher police station.

Koral police station registered two cases of theft, three cases of snatching at gunpoint, and five cases of car lifting.

Saqib informed the Koral police station that unidentified persons stole his mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 from him.

Another, Khyam lodged a complaint with Koral police station that unidentified persons snatched cash and mobile phone worth Rs 60,000 from him.

Muhammad Adnan lodged a complaint with Koral police station that unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone and cash worth Rs 50,000 from him.

Some unidentified robbers stole cash and phone worth Rs 50,000 from Sohail Abbas in the limits of Ramna police station.

Another Jebran Mustafa informed Koral police station unidentified persons riding a bike took cash Rs 50,000 from him at gunpoint. Meanwhile, carjackers stole a bike (RIK-5793) belonging to Adnan Sher worth Rs 85,000, lifted a bike (RIR-9292) belonging to Shehryar worth Rs 25,000, stole a bike ANP-584 belonging to Shamasul Ghalri worth Rs 30,000, lifted a bike (AFL-841) belonging to Ashan Kashif worth Rs 40,000, and stole another bike (BBQ-548) belonging to Waqas Ali worth Rs 100,000 from the limits of Koral police station.

During the last week, five cases of snatching at gunpoint, one case of theft, two cases of motor vehicle theft, and one case of kidnapping were reported to Ramna police station.

Javed Khalid lodged a complaint with Ramna police station that armed persons snatched a mobile phone and cash Rs 50,000, from him.

In the limits of the same police station, some armed robbers intercepted Muhammad Ali and snatched a mobile phone and cash Rs 30,000 from him.

Jawad Ali lodged a complaint with Ramna police station that unidentified persons snatched cash Rs 200,000 from him at gunpoint.

During another incident, unidentified armed persons riding a bike snatched mobile phone worth Rs 30,000 from Muhammad Hasaan at gunpoint in the limits of Ramna police station.

Another Waqar Ahmed lodged a complaint with Ramna police station that unidentified persons snatched his mobile phone at gunpoint.

Bilal Ahmed informed Ramna police station that unidentified persons stole cash and mobile phone from his pocket worth Rs 50,000.

Faisla Jihad informed Ramna police station that unidentified persons had kidnapped his son. Car lifters stole (APR-001) belonging to Zeeshan worth Rs 70,000, and lifted a car (LOB-7496) worth Rs 300,000 from the limits of Ramna police station.

