Rana predicts end of PTI govt before Eid-ul-Azha

Recorder Report 21 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has predicted downfall of the PTI government before Eid-ul Azha and said the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to postpone the long march was wrong.

Talking to media personnel, here Saturday, Rana said: “Postponement of the long march was a wrong decision on the part of the PDM leadership; however, there would be a breakthrough in the next meeting of the PDM leaders.

The PML-N leader said he was surprised to see PTI ministers and members jubilating after the postponement of the long march. “When they were celebrating, it appeared as if they were having sleepless nights because of the march, and now suddenly they had heaved a sigh of relief,” he commented.

Rana said that fresh date for the PDM long march would be given after Eid ul Fitr. He accused the PTI of attacking the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other institutions.

Responding to a question, he said that the PPP was not in favor of resignations and it was thought that may be PPP avoided resignations because of the Sindh government. However, the issue of resignations should have been resolved after consultation. PPP has its own stance, the party (PPP) had gone to the Central Executive Committee and it is hoped that after PPP’s decision, the PDM will reconcile, he said.

He said one could hope for getting justice from the courts when these would be independent.

Sindh Government PDM Pakistan Democratic Movement PML N PTI Rana Sanaullah ECP Election Commission of Pakistan

