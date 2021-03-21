‘Problems of women must be addressed on priority basis’

LAHORE: The problems of women must be addressed on a priority basis, as the country cannot become fully developed and prosperous without empowering women.

This was stated by the wife of Governor Punjab Begum Perveen Sarwar while addressing an event of “Women Expo” at Sui Gas Society, here Saturday and talking to the media.

She maintained that those involved in violence against women do not deserve any mercy while women must be given more opportunities to excel. She said that there is no dearth of talented women in Pakistan and the increased women’s participation is welcoming because it provides employment opportunities for women.

She said that she is proud that welfare organization “HunarGah” is working for the uplift of the underprivileged women and a large number of women are receiving skills-based education in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

