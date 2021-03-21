Airlink smartphone production facility inaugurated

LAHORE: A state-of-the-art smart Phone production facility established by Airkink in Lahore was inaugurated by Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister of Industries and Production, on March 20.

The event was attended by many renowned personalities of the sector including Almas Hyder, Chairman EDB & other govt officials.

Airkink has been in distribution business for the past 10 years working with top smartphone brands like Samsung, iPhone, Huawei, Xiaomi, Alcatel, TCL, Tecno & iTel. The company has been a strong proponent of investment in Pakistan and has established the factory with 100 percent owned equity with a production capacity of six million units per annum.

This new venture is a state-of-the-art smart phone production facility, being the most advanced mobile phone production facility with a vision of contract manufacturing in the country by meeting all International standards of quality and production. The company has already secured contracts with TECNO, itel and TCL with all regulatory approvals.

Addressing this historic occasion, Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha CEO Airlink Communication Ltd. expressed his gratitude on the inauguration of the production plant. He said, “I feel honoured that Airlink was able to establish this state-of-the-art facility in these unprecedented times which resonates with the Prime Minister’s vision to promote “Made in Pakistan” products that will not only create employment opportunities for people of Pakistan but also reduce the import bill, thus lessening the burden on foreign exchange reserves.

This initiative of the government and its governing authorities will help focusing on employment generation, import substitution and technology transfer. It will also connect Pakistan to the international supply chain and will create export potential.

Hammad Azher while speaking on the occasion congratulated the Airlink team for their efforts and said that in consonance with the vision of the PM, ministry of Industries and Production was committed to bring in investment friendly policies while ensuring ease of doing business in the country.—PR

