ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Airlink smartphone production facility inaugurated

21 Mar 2021

LAHORE: A state-of-the-art smart Phone production facility established by Airkink in Lahore was inaugurated by Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister of Industries and Production, on March 20.

The event was attended by many renowned personalities of the sector including Almas Hyder, Chairman EDB & other govt officials.

Airkink has been in distribution business for the past 10 years working with top smartphone brands like Samsung, iPhone, Huawei, Xiaomi, Alcatel, TCL, Tecno & iTel. The company has been a strong proponent of investment in Pakistan and has established the factory with 100 percent owned equity with a production capacity of six million units per annum.

This new venture is a state-of-the-art smart phone production facility, being the most advanced mobile phone production facility with a vision of contract manufacturing in the country by meeting all International standards of quality and production. The company has already secured contracts with TECNO, itel and TCL with all regulatory approvals.

Addressing this historic occasion, Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha CEO Airlink Communication Ltd. expressed his gratitude on the inauguration of the production plant. He said, “I feel honoured that Airlink was able to establish this state-of-the-art facility in these unprecedented times which resonates with the Prime Minister’s vision to promote “Made in Pakistan” products that will not only create employment opportunities for people of Pakistan but also reduce the import bill, thus lessening the burden on foreign exchange reserves.

This initiative of the government and its governing authorities will help focusing on employment generation, import substitution and technology transfer. It will also connect Pakistan to the international supply chain and will create export potential.

Hammad Azher while speaking on the occasion congratulated the Airlink team for their efforts and said that in consonance with the vision of the PM, ministry of Industries and Production was committed to bring in investment friendly policies while ensuring ease of doing business in the country.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

huawei Samsung TECNO iPhone Muhammad Hamad Azhar TCL Itel Airlink smartphone production Alcatel

Airlink smartphone production facility inaugurated

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

PM, wife test positive for Covid-19

PSX to stay closed Tuesday

Japan to provide ¥4.1bn for Faisalabad development projects

PTI issues show-cause notices to two regional presidents

Disqualification case: ECP summons Gilani, son

Modaraba cos: No director, CE can take similar positions in other firm: SECP

Pemra’s ex-chief moves IHC against ‘harassment’ by FIA

PTA starts registering social media companies

Babar Azam approaches LHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.