NA-249 Karachi: PTI seeks MQM-P support

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday sought the support of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for by-election on NA-249 Karachi.

MQM-P will place the PTI’s request before coordination committee of the party and would inform PTI whatever decision is taken, MQM-P deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel stated after meeting the PTI delegation visited Bahadurabad Markaz of MQM-P.

PTI delegation led by Khurram Sher Zaman, held the discussion on various issues including by-election on NA-249. Talking to the media after meeting, Khurram held Sindh government responsible for the civic problems, Karachi is facing.

He said visit of PTI delegation is for seeking the support of MQM-P for by-election and said it is our utmost effort to take our allies along with us. He expressed satisfaction over the meeting of MQM-P with prime minister a day earlier, who assured to resolve the issues of Karachi.

